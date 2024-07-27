Nelly Furtado Says Daughter Roasted Her For Using Auto-Tune on New Album

Nelly Furtado says her daughter saved her upcoming album with some blunt advice ... calling her out for thinking auto-tune sounds cool.

The singer-songwriter spoke with NME all about her upcoming album "7" ... and, she admits she got a little crazy when it came to auto-tune before her daughter shut her down.

Furtado says her Nevis, 20, told her auto-tune's not cool, full stop ... so, it shouldn't come anywhere near her new record.

On top of that ... NF says Nevis reminded her people love her music because it has so many dimensions to it -- so she knew she had to dig deeper instead of relying on tech to get the job done

It's a bit shocking Nelly considered using auto-tune at all ... 'cause she was not a fan of the tech earlier in her career. She gave an interview back in 2004 where she said she never uses the tech. Check out the clip too -- she seems pretty uncertain why anyone would.

BTW ... Nevis is also in the music industry and she helped her mom on the album -- so her advice was coming from both a daughter and a colleague.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the album itself -- her first since her 2017 record "The Ride" -- Nelly says she hadn't stepped foot in a recording studio in three years ... but, she felt it was time to create again.