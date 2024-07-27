Olympic Athletes, Media Offered Free Cabaret Access In Paris

Watching the world's greatest athletes duke it out in the Olympics is awesome -- but if anyone involved in the Paris Games ever gets bored, they got one helluva backup plan ... thanks to a local cabaret offering FREE visits!!

The folks at Secret Square -- one of the highest-rated adult venues in Paris -- tell TMZ Sports they're prioritizing those hard at work over the next few weeks ... and they want to welcome all the participants (and those covering the event) to their establishment.

"During their stay in Paris, athletes, their team & journalists covering the event won't have to pay the entrance fee," a spokesperson tells us.

It's a pretty simple process ... as we're told all they'll have to do is show their Olympics credential and then they're in!!

It might behoove jocks and journalists to take them up on the offer -- this hot spot is known for displaying the art of "French striptease," beautiful ladies and seductive interior. Plus, it's only a 12-mile drive from the Olympic Village.

Outside of the free admission offer, Secret Square also threw a sports-themed night to get patrons in the mood for the Games ... where 25 of their best dancers wore uniforms while performing on the pole and stage -- as the Opening Ceremony showed on screen.