Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot in Chest, Posts Gruesome Injury

Stunna Girl's sharing a harrowing story ... saying she took a bullet to the chest recently -- and sharing pics of a shocking injury.

The rapper posted several photos and videos to her Instagram showing what she says is the bullet wound ... and, if you've got a weak stomach, we recommend looking away from this one.

A large gash sits over her left breast -- seemingly after it's already been stitched up ... and, she gets right up close to it -- giving fans the option to instantly react to the wound with a series of emojis.

Stunna's posting receipts too ... sharing what looks like a prescription for medication to treat a "gunshot wound" -- trying to clear up any confusion among her followers.

SG says a bullet hit just above her left breast and exited through her underpit ... a clean shot through her.

As for details about what exactly went down ... Stunna's staying mum -- telling her followers they shouldn't make up stories but refusing to say where and how she ended up getting shot.

