Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot in Chest, Posts Gruesome Injury
Stunna Girl I Got Shot In The Chest ... Posts Injury to IG
Stunna Girl's sharing a harrowing story ... saying she took a bullet to the chest recently -- and sharing pics of a shocking injury.
The rapper posted several photos and videos to her Instagram showing what she says is the bullet wound ... and, if you've got a weak stomach, we recommend looking away from this one.
A large gash sits over her left breast -- seemingly after it's already been stitched up ... and, she gets right up close to it -- giving fans the option to instantly react to the wound with a series of emojis.
Stunna's posting receipts too ... sharing what looks like a prescription for medication to treat a "gunshot wound" -- trying to clear up any confusion among her followers.
SG says a bullet hit just above her left breast and exited through her underpit ... a clean shot through her.
As for details about what exactly went down ... Stunna's staying mum -- telling her followers they shouldn't make up stories but refusing to say where and how she ended up getting shot.
We've reached out to Stunna Girl's team for more details on what happened here ... so far, no word back.