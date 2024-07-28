Robbie Chosen Hoping To Sign W/ Super Bowl Contender, Eyeing Chiefs, Bills & More

Play video content TMZSports.com

Robbie Chosen says his playing days ain't over yet ... he tells TMZ Sports he still wants to catch passes in the NFL -- preferably on a team like the Chiefs or the Bills!

The free agent wideout made it clear to us out in Los Angeles this week he's not ready to retire ... this despite only recording four receptions in the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old said, ideally, he can link up with a Super Bowl contender -- like Kansas City, Buffalo, Baltimore or even the New York Jets, who he actually started his career with way back in 2016.

Chosen says his reps have been in contact with a few of the squads on his list -- and, check out the clip, he seems optimistic he'll get a shot to make one of teams' 2024-25 rosters at some point.

In the meantime, Chosen has stayed busy with charity work ... helping kids realize they can achieve their goals through his Amazing Wishes Foundation.

Play video content TMZ Studios