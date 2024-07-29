NBC's Colin Jost Shows Off Wrapped Toes After Injury During Olympic Coverage

NBC's Colin Jost is only seven toes down in his Olympic coverage in Tahiti -- the "Saturday Night Live" star has been dealing with a nagging injury after a nasty run-in with a reef.

The "Weekend Update" anchor -- who's notably ditched his shoes while working the surfing competition for the 2024 Paris Games -- probably wishes his dogs were more protected upon his arrival in French Polynesia ... 'cause he just showed off three of his toes wrapped in gauze on Monday.

"I'm Colin Jost, this is my job." 😂🏄‍♂️



— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Jost joked about the ailment on Instagram ... saying, "You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes."

Jost first showed off his piggies on Friday ... revealing "the reef was excited to greet me" as soon as he touched down in Tahiti.

Jost's coverage has been met with mixed reviews ... with some folks praising the guy for weaving his sense of humor into his analysis, while others called for a more legit reporter to give athletes their shine.

Another criticism has been Jost's lack of footwear during his TV hits ... leaving his feet on full display for the whole country to see (although some aren't all that against it).