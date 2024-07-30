Titans' Jeffery Simmons Confronts Radio Host On Air, Calls Him A 'P****'

Play video content The Buck Reising Show

Things got HEATED at Tennessee Titans practice on Tuesday ... star defender Jeffery Simmons unloaded on radio host Buck Reising, and the entire altercation was broadcast over the airwaves!

The tense interaction went down as "The Buck Reising Show" began welcoming Titans corner Roger McCreary for a sit-down following the team's first padded practice ... when 27-year-old Simmons walked over and blasted Reising, calling him a "p****," among other insults.

"You do a lot of talking on social media," Simmons said.

"I'm right here, Jeff," Buck clapped back. "We can talk anytime you want to. Unbelievable. Well, we will deal with that later on."

Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 30, 2024 @BuckReising

Earlier in the day, Buck was critical of Simmons on X ... after the Pro Bowler got into a shoving match with Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham. While it's unclear if Jeffery saw the tweet, it's clear the social media posts have bothered him in the past.

Later in the show, Buck did address the situation ... saying he didn't think it was as deep as people made it out to be. He also admitted the two screaming across the practice field wasn't the best way to handle the situation, adding he's looking forward to having a conversation with Simmons.

"I'm here every day so they can do that. When we have opinions on stuff, they should be able to address it with us. There's a lack of accountability, just generally, with people who talk in front of microphones and talk on Twitter and things like that. I don't think there's anything wrong with having a discourse."