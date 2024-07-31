Titans' Jeffery Simmons Apologizes For Calling Radio Host 'P****' On Air

Play video content

Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons is apologizing for goin' off on a radio host this week ... issuing a mea culpa for calling the guy a "p****" while he was in the middle of his show.

In case you missed it, Buck Reising was recording an episode of "The Buck Reising Show" on Tuesday at Titans training camp ... when Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end, approached him and shouted out some not-so-nice words.

The spat was all captured on video ... and it's clear Simmons was upset over something Reising had said on social media.

Reising offered to talk it out with Simmons, but the NFLer didn't seem to want any part of it. Reising then continued on with his show.

On Wednesday, Simmons said he regretted how everything went down ... and told a flock of reporters, "That's not who I am."

"That's not who I want to be seen as," he said.

Simmons then revealed he and Buck ended up having a conversation, and buried the hatchet.

"He has an understanding of where I'm coming from," the Tennessee D-lineman said. "I have an understanding of where he coming from. He has a job. I have a job."

The 6-foot-4 athlete -- who signed a four-year extension with the Titans in 2023 -- said he takes full accountability for his actions and vows to do better when it comes to constructive criticism from guys like Reising.

He then stated matter-of-factly, "It will never happen again."