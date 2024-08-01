Mercedes Moné Files For Divorce From Sarath Ton, Ending Eight-Year Marriage

Wrestling star Mercedes Moné -- formerly known as Sasha Banks -- has filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court records we obtained show the 32-year-old AEW athlete formally filed the docs on Tuesday in Florida ... officially ending the couple's marriage after eight years.

Reasons for the split were not immediately known.

Moné and Ton first met back in 2010 -- when they were both competing on wrestling circuits. They later became romantic -- and officially tied the knot in 2016.

Sources close to the couple tell us that while they are calling it quits ... they have remained friends throughout the breakup -- and their situation has never turned nasty.

Ton is well known for the fits he has designed for some of the top talent on the WWE roster ... which includes the likes of Logan Paul and Seth Rollins.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has found a ton of success after leaving WWE back in May 2022. She initially popped up with New Japan Pro Wrestling, before she signed on with AEW in February 2024.