OG Dr. Doom Tells Fans to Chill With RDJ Casting Trash Talk

Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom has some fans already bitching ... but one fellow actor who's worn the villain's iron mask is all in.

Here's the deal ... RDJ made a jaw-dropping appearance at Comic-Con where his MCU return after years as Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, was announced ... which of course led to some clutching their nerd pearls -- as if it would sully his Marvel legacy.

Joseph Culp, who played Dr. Doom in the infamous 1994 “The Fantastic 4” film-- which never got an official release over an epic rights fight and has been bootlegged all to hell -- tells TMZ the trash talk needs to stop ... 'cause RDJ was and is the Marvel man!

JC is among those who argue that Robert's perfect Tony Stark laid the foundation for the billion-dollar MCU ... which recently hit a rut with a number of flops ... and needs that RDJ magic again.

And, Joseph pointed out those so bent out of shape over the casting should take another look at the Oscar-winner's resume ... 'cause the dude is a cinematic chameleon ... who's never phoned it in.

