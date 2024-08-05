USA Fencer Nick Itkin Says Olympic Village Is 'Good Vibes' Despite Rumors

Play video content TMZSports.com

Coco Gauff and Emelia Chatfield may not like the Olympic Village, but USA fencer Nick Itkin says he's havin' a great time in Paris ... telling TMZ Sports it's been "good vibes" since touching down with his fellow athletes.

We talked to the right-handed foil fencer this week ... fresh off big names like Gauff, a Team USA tennis star, revealing her teammates were leaving the village due to its living conditions -- i.e., overcrowded bathrooms.

Haitian hurdler Chatfield also ripped the athlete residential area ... claiming the cafeteria simply wasn't up to snuff.

Well, Itkin -- who won his second bronze medal at the Paris Games -- disagrees ... at least when it comes to how he's feeling about it all.

"I had a good experience, I've been here for a while now," Itkin said about the Olympic Village. "It's good vibes in there."

"It's a good time and it's a special place for people from all around the world [that] can get together and you see them compete for one goal."

Itkin's "anti-sex" bed in OV must be comfy, too ... 'cause he told us he sleeps with his new bronze medal every night since he won the individual men’s foil competition against Japan’s Kazuki Iimura on Monday.

"I haven't taken it off since," Itkin said. "I sleep in this! I'm taking it all in right now."

Itkin does want a different color medal in the 2028 Olympics, however -- that being the gold ... and he's hyped to possibly win in front of his family and friends in his hometown of Los Angeles, California.

In fact, Nick actually lives a few blocks away from UCLA (where the Village will be) and is debating if he wants to stay on campus or sleep in his own bed.