Rafael Nadal's '05 French Open Match Worn Shirt Sells For $113K At Auction

Rafael Nadal's match-worn shirt from the 2005 French Open final against Roger Federer exceeded expectations at auction ... selling for over $113K!

The shirt is literally off Nadal's back ... a garment he wore for at least three matches during the major tennis tournament. One of those matches was a clash with fellow all-time great, Federer.

You might recall, Nadal defeated Federer -- ranked No. 1 at that time -- in the semifinal ... one of only a handful of men to defeat RF. It also happened to be Nadal's 19th birthday.

Now you can see why the piece was so desirable... even surpassing the $100K estimated auction price by the experts at Prestige Memorabilia.

All told, Rafa's shirt was bid on 15 times, with the high mark coming in at $113,924!

Nadal is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players ever. He holds 14 French Open titles, 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, and two Olympic gold medals.

The 38-year-old was also named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022.