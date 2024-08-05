Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rafael Nadal's '05 French Open Match Worn Shirt Sells For $113K At Auction

Getty

Rafael Nadal's match-worn shirt from the 2005 French Open final against Roger Federer exceeded expectations at auction ... selling for over $113K!

The shirt is literally off Nadal's back ... a garment he wore for at least three matches during the major tennis tournament. One of those matches was a clash with fellow all-time great, Federer.

You might recall, Nadal defeated Federer -- ranked No. 1 at that time -- in the semifinal ... one of only a handful of men to defeat RF. It also happened to be Nadal's 19th birthday.

Rafael Nadal 2005 French Open jersey
Getty

Now you can see why the piece was so desirable... even surpassing the $100K estimated auction price by the experts at Prestige Memorabilia.

All told, Rafa's shirt was bid on 15 times, with the high mark coming in at $113,924!

Rafael Nadal 2005 French Open
Getty

Nadal is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players ever. He holds 14 French Open titles, 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, and two Olympic gold medals.

The 38-year-old was also named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022.

Congrats to the winner!

