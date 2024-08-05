Yvette Nicole Brown Encourages People To Vote, No Matter Who For

Play video content TMZ.com

Yvette Nicole Brown's all about ditching the hate in politics and is urging young people to hit the polls no matter who they’re backing ... even though she’s Team Kamala Harris herself.

The actress spoke to TMZ Monday, telling us she was speaking in a non-partisan way on behalf of the entertainment org The Creative Coalition about their virtual event "Your Voice, Your Vote" Tuesday ... aimed to encourage Gen-Z voters on how to vote, and nothing on who to place their one precious vote for.

Yvette said she’s just trying to encourage young people, especially first-time voters, to cast their votes for the kind of world they want to live in.

But she's making it clear there’s no need to demonize the other side in politics because life is all about good people with different ideas.

In fact, she points to former Republican Presidential nominee John McCain, who famously defended his Democratic opponent Barack Obama when someone made a false claim about him -- proving politics can operate from a safe space.

