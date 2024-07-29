Jake Paul Squares Up With Donald Trump, Throws Support Behind Former President

Play video content

Jake Paul is doubling down on his support for Donald Trump -- squaring up with the former president at an event over the weekend ... and telling his millions of followers the country needs No. 45 back in the Oval Office now more than ever.

27-year-old Paul -- who has been increasingly outspoken on his political stance following the July 13 assassination attempt -- got some one-on-one time with Trump at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville ... and used the opportunity to playfully pretend like they were getting ready to scrap.

But there's certainly no beef between the two ... as Paul told his 26.7 million Instagram supporters to exercise their right to vote come election day -- but made it clear whose side he's on, and it ain't Kamala Harris'.

"We need Trump to knockout all his opponents on Election Day to save America from more unnecessary wars, the woke agenda, and preserving freedom of speech," Paul said.

Of course, Trump has been rubbing elbows with the Pauls recently -- he also joined Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast in June.

Jake and Logan then got super political on Logan's most recent episode, where they both claimed they would spend millions to buy the hat Trump was wearing when Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to end his life at the Butler, Pa. rally.

Shortly after the attempt, Jake said Trump's survival was an act of God ... going to X to say, "When you try and kill God's angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger. Good beats evil every time."

"I pray for peace and prosperity for the world and I believe Trump gives us the best chance at that," Paul added. "He kept us out of wars. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people have died in Ukraine and Gaza. We need Trump."

