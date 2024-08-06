Pitbull Buying Naming Rights To FIU Football Stadium

Meet me at the hotel room Pitbull Stadium??? That's what Florida International football fans will be saying for years to come ... 'cause Mr. Worldwide is buying the naming rights to the school's home turf!!

FIU and the popular music artist confirmed the rumors at a press conference on Tuesday ... with reports saying the deal is worth $6 million over five years.

As part of the agreement, the Grammy-winning artist will create an anthem for the school, post on his social media platforms and appear at one athletic fundraising event yearly. On top of that, his alcohol company -- Voli 305 Vodka -- will be the preferred brand available to purchase during games ... and he will get use of the stadium ten days a year.

It's a perfect pairing for Mr. 305. The school is located in the same area code as his nickname -- Miami, Florida. While it's not the biggest stadium in the world with a 20,000-seat capacity, the perks of the deal seem to make it all worth it.

One has to imagine the school hopes the Pitbull partnership leads to an increase in recruiting for the athletic programs. Last season, the football team finished with a record of 4-8 -- which resulted in a last-place finish in their conference. The soccer teams fared better ... with the men's team going 13-3-5, while the women's team finished 8-6-4.