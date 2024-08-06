9/11 Victim Wants Death Penalty For Alleged Terrorists, If Accused Want To Live

Unless He Wants To Die

A man who lost his father in the September 11 terrorist attacks is all in favor of capital punishment for alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed ... unless KSM wants to be a martyr.

Brett Eagleson -- the president of 9/11 Justice, an organization representing 9/11 survivors and relatives of victims -- tells TMZ ... he wants to see the Al Qaeda terrorist rot in prison if KSM's hoping to die for the cause -- but he wants KSM dead if the guy is hoping for a cushy life behind bars.

Remember ... KSM appeared headed for a life sentence as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government ... but the Department of Defense yanked the deal off the table at the eleventh hour.

The pre-trial agreement required KSM to plead guilty to conspiracy charges pertaining to the 2001 attacks ... and removed the possibility of a lengthy death penalty trial.

But, with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin axing the deal, the death penalty is back on the table, as well as a trial ... and that's a win as far as Brett is concerned.

Still, Brett says the families of 9/11 victims were once again kept in the dark ... as was the case when the plea deal blindsided Brett and the folks he reps.

Brett's been demanding more transparency from the feds.

KSM and two of his alleged accomplices -- Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al-Hawsawi -- appear headed for trial after all.