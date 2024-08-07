Appalachian State Player Attacks Teammate With Helmet In Practice, Punished

A recent Appalachian State football practice descended into chaos ... as a player ripped off his teammate's helmet and then beat him with it -- and the entire ordeal was caught on video.

Check it out ... footage from an App State summer workout posted online shows the team in an 11-on-11 play -- when a pass rusher in a black No. 12 jersey gets into it with a blocker in a white No. 73 uniform.

App State Football has found a Myles Garrett during summer camp. Elite swim move with the helmet. pic.twitter.com/ZMRz6RzceQ — App State Leaks (@hennyC4_) August 7, 2024 @hennyC4_

You can see the two get in a bit of a shoving match ... before the guy in the black jersey snaps. He grabs his teammate's facemask and pulls so hard, it removes the dude's headgear. The defensive player then swings the helmet violently at his foe's head.

In a statement to TMZ Sports ... the school declined to specify who the attacker was -- although it did note the player was being disciplined internally.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the App State football program," head coach Shawn Clark said.

The incident is reminding people of what happened between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph back in November 2019 -- when Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it as his head.

