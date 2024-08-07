Appalachian State Player Attacks Teammate With Helmet In Practice, Punished
App State Football Player Attacks Teammate W/ Helmet ... Punished By School
A recent Appalachian State football practice descended into chaos ... as a player ripped off his teammate's helmet and then beat him with it -- and the entire ordeal was caught on video.
Check it out ... footage from an App State summer workout posted online shows the team in an 11-on-11 play -- when a pass rusher in a black No. 12 jersey gets into it with a blocker in a white No. 73 uniform.
You can see the two get in a bit of a shoving match ... before the guy in the black jersey snaps. He grabs his teammate's facemask and pulls so hard, it removes the dude's headgear. The defensive player then swings the helmet violently at his foe's head.
In a statement to TMZ Sports ... the school declined to specify who the attacker was -- although it did note the player was being disciplined internally.
"This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the App State football program," head coach Shawn Clark said.
The incident is reminding people of what happened between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph back in November 2019 -- when Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it as his head.
The recent incident is a rough look for a Mountaineers program coming off a strong 2023 season. The team finished with a record of 9-5 -- and earned second overall in the Sunbelt East Division. The team also took home a postseason victory ... winning the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.