Hall of Fame Golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez Dead At 88

Legendary golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez -- famous for the way he dazzled fans with his iconic sword dance around greens -- has sadly died.

The PGA Tour confirmed his passing on Thursday ... with commissioner Jay Monahan writing in a statement that Chi Chi was "a vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course" who "will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back."

"The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time," Monahan added.

Rodriguez was 88 years old. A cause of death was not immediately known.

A one-of-a-kind celebration.



Chi Chi Rodriguez explains his signature “sword dance.”



He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/XTsN9tzjCe — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 9, 2024 @ChampionsTour

Chi Chi began his professional career in 1960 -- and he went on to play on the PGA Tour for over two decades. He logged eight wins on the circuit -- and finished in the top 10 at The Masters two times in the '70s.

He later starred on the Champions Tour -- piling up 22 victories

Happy Birthday, Chi Chi Rodriguez!



His dance moves, his game 💯 pic.twitter.com/CB219Tddrk — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 23, 2019 @ChampionsTour

Chi Chi, though, was best known for his antics after making important putts. Initially, he'd put his cap over holes to celebrate the ball going down. But following complaints from fellow pros, he changed the celly to imitate a bull fight -- which fans everywhere loved.

Rodriguez was ultimately inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.