Olympic Medal Manufacturer To Replace Nyjah Huston's Bronze After Complaint

Nyjah Huston's Olympic medal problem is about to be remedied ... the manufacturer of the prize tells TMZ Sports it's going to replace his award as soon as it can.

Huston got the bronze back on July 29 after coming in third place in the men's street skateboarding final ... but on Thursday -- he complained to his millions of followers on social media that it was already falling apart.

Play video content Instagram / @nyjah

In a video he posted to his Instagram Stories, you can see it appeared to have some tarnish issues ... along with some chipping problems.

La Monnaie de Paris -- which created the medals for the Paris Games -- said Friday it understands Huston's frustration ... and is vowing to make things right down the road for the 29-year-old.

"The medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes," the company told us. "Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in an identical way to the originals."

The company also told us it's looking into what happened with Huston's medal.