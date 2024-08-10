Actor Tim Blake Nelson Says Martin Scorsese's Wrong About Marvel

Tim Blake Nelson's taking film legend Martin Scorsese to task ... saying he respects the famed director -- but, that doesn't mean he thinks he's right about Marvel.

The actor -- who played a small role in the 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" -- spoke with Variety about the seminal cinematic universe Scorsese just can't stand ... saying he believes it's cinema.

Nelson says he believes Marvel movies meet the threshold because they transport the viewers back to their youth ... allowing the audience to lose themselves in the flick.

TBN admits they're not on the same level as "Goodfellas" -- a little nod to Marty -- ... but, that doesn't mean they aren't great movies, especially since they aim to entertain anyway.

The reason Tim's talking about the MCU BTW ... he's finally officially joining it in next year's film, "Captain America: Brave New World."

The 'Hulk' movie he appeared in was supposed to be the second MCU film after "Iron Man" -- but, it was later scrapped and Edward Norton's Bruce Banner was recast with Mark Ruffalo.

Nelson says he worried he'd never get closure for his character, Samuel Sterns ... and admits he got emotional after completing this journey nearly two decades later.

Of course, Scorsese's derision at the MCU's well-documented ... and other stars have called out the superhero staple recently too -- including Jamie Lee Curtis who straight up says it's bad these days.

JLC apologized ... but Ryan Reynolds -- MCU's new darling after his movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" shredded box office competition -- came to her defense.

Sounds like stars are still split on this question ... let's help them out!