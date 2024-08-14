Dominique Dawes Calls Jordan Chiles Medal Drama 'Unfortunate,' But Predicts Big Comeback

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dominique Dawes says the drama surrounding Jordan Chiles' bronze medal is "unfortunate" ... but she tells TMZ Sports she's sure the saga will show off the gymnast's true championship mettle.

The Olympic legend, of course, knows a thing or two about what Chiles is experiencing ... as she was once part of a similar ordeal a couple decades ago.

You might recall ... at the 2000 Games in Sydney, she and USA gymnastics placed fourth in the team competition -- but some 10 years later, the Americans were named rightful winners of the bronze medal after officials declared Team China had an underage competitor.

Dawes clearly learned a lot about herself and her teammates in that situation ... and she told us on Tuesday she believes Chiles will come out of this just fine too.

"This will test her character," Dawes admitted. "But, it will show us all the champion that she truly is."

Dominique says she has not spoken to Jordan about it all -- and she doesn't have any plans to at the moment -- but she explained that while the situation is an emotional rollercoaster, she should still feel good about having an iconic podium moment regardless.

"A lot of athletes that are awarded Olympic medals down the road because of a violation or a certain rule that was broken, they didn't have that Olympic medal ceremony experience," Dawes said. "She got that experience, and not only did she get the experience, it was an iconic image that was taken from it. It was an all-Black female podium shot that has never occurred before, and may not occur again."