MLB Star George Springer Melts Down Over Missed Call

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer went berserk during his team's win over the Los Angeles Angels ... and it all stemmed from what he felt was a blown call.

The scene played out when the Jays were up 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning ... after Springer appeared to take a pitch off the right foot, but the ump didn't notice. Springer signaled to his dugout to challenge the call ... but even after another look, it wasn't ruled in his favor.

George Springer absolutely LOSES IT and gets ejected after review says he wasn’t hit by the pitch pic.twitter.com/3R4dRjpwh8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2024 @JomboyMedia

Springer was furious with the decision ... which led to him exchanging words with the man behind the plate -- Manny Gonzalez. A few seconds later, Springer found himself tossed from the game -- which set him off even further.

Jays manager John Schneider and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to restrain the 34-year-old ... who at one point tried to get around his teammate to continue going after the umps.

Once he finally got into the dugout, his feelings were broadcast for all to hear ... as hot mics caught him calling the whole situation "bulls***."

Springer was much more calm after the game ... saying he knew he was in the wrong.

"It is what it is," he said. "And if you argue the call in that situation [after a replay review], it's an automatic ejection. I get it. I know the rules."