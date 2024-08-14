Pras Lauryn Hill Diss Track Earns Mixed Reviews From 'Breakfast Club'

Charlamagne Tha God says Pras' diss track against Lauryn Hill is seriously lacking in the lyrical department -- but his 'Breakfast Club' cohost DJ Envy is vouching for the record!!!

The radio heads, along with guest host Loren LoRosa, dissected the latest round of Fugees dysfunction on Wednesday ... splitting the popular vote straight down the middle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop premiered the track ... Pras unleashed his frustrations on Lauryn for the group's canceled tour with lines like -- "Don't blame me, blame her, she made the mess" in the track, "Bar Mitzfa."

But, Charlamagne's not hearing many bars.

DJ Envy countered CTC's critique, and praised Pras' beat selection and overall direction of the record.

Lauryn blamed the media for convincing fans not to buy tickets, but Pras is demanding she take accountability for habitually showing up late --- AND leaving him and their celebrity guests waiting!!!