Pras Sides with Fugees Fans After Lauryn Hill Statement on Canceled Tour

Lauryn Hill blamed clickbait headlines for the Fugees' reunion tour getting canceled all across North America ... but that's not exactly how her bandmate Pras sees things.

Pras tells TMZ Hip Hop, “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story but oops … cat’s out the bag,”

Fans on social media railed against Lauryn's statement after the 18-city tour was canceled, considering they've seen this story before, and Pras says he shares their skepticism.

The "Miseducation" singer has been called out for years for leaving fans waiting hours on end -- tardiness that Pras admits delays his schedule, too, all the same.

Pras doesn't take their legacy lightly ... the group's 1996 album "The Score" sold over 22 million records worldwide, making it one of the most notable hip hop projects ever recorded to this day.

The Fugees are still scheduled to reunite overseas in Europe, highlighted by stops in Paris, London and Stockholm ... Pras still wants those shows to happen, but says it's ultimately up to the fans.

Translation: Buy the tickets and they will come.

Hopefully, Wyclef Jean has "911" on speed dial. We spoke to L-Boogie back in May and she seemed open to following up on her classic -- and only -- studio album after more than 25 years.