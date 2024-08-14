Tana Mongeau Comes For Podcast Cohost Brooke Schofield Over Racist Tweets
PODCASTER TANA MONGEAU DROPS COHOST BROOKE SCHOFIELD OVER RACIST PAST
Tana Mongeau says ditching Brooke Schofield and going solo on their podcast is a no-brainer ... 'cause Brooke's resurfaced racist tweets are truly that horrific.
She got real on the "Cancelled" podcast ... saying she couldn’t even imagine how "a Black non-fan, or fan," would feel reading Brooke's old comments -- which were loaded with homophobic slurs and even support for George Zimmerman, the guy who shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012.
Tana also took a swing at Brooke's TikTok apology, where Brooke claimed her disturbing comments from 2012 to 2016 were informed by her growing up with her right-wing grandpa, who had Fox News on 24/7.
TM said it wasn't enough to pass off those comments on a rough upbringing.
In fact, the whole mess has made Tana realize she's got plenty of learning -- and unlearning -- to do herself ... 'cause she's still grappling with her own racist tweets from 2013 and 2014, for which she’s apologized and says she'll keep apologizing for forever.