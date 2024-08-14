Tana Mongeau Comes For Podcast Cohost Brooke Schofield Over Racist Tweets

Play video content Cancelled

Tana Mongeau says ditching Brooke Schofield and going solo on their podcast is a no-brainer ... 'cause Brooke's resurfaced racist tweets are truly that horrific.

She got real on the "Cancelled" podcast ... saying she couldn’t even imagine how "a Black non-fan, or fan," would feel reading Brooke's old comments -- which were loaded with homophobic slurs and even support for George Zimmerman, the guy who shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Tana also took a swing at Brooke's TikTok apology, where Brooke claimed her disturbing comments from 2012 to 2016 were informed by her growing up with her right-wing grandpa, who had Fox News on 24/7.

TM said it wasn't enough to pass off those comments on a rough upbringing.