Hot Celebs Floatin' Away For National Relaxation Day!

Grab your noodle, and float into your feels, because it's Relaxation Day! Yes the stars know how to party hardy but they take R&R to a whole 'nother level ... and today's not about skincare or hittin' the gym ... Today's task at hand requires nothing but floating in the pool!

The king of relaxation and creator of "Lean Back," Fat Joe knows a thing or two when it comes to unwinding -- seen sippin' a pool bevvy and showing zero worries above the water: "do the rockaway, lean back!"

Suns out, buns floats out for rapper Coi Leray and Internet personality Mia Sayoko -- both ladies happily and lazily floating along and diving into peek-a-booty vibes in their stringy suits!