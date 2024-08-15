Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hot Celebs Floatin' Away For National Relaxation Day!

Take It Easy With These Hot Celebs Floatin' Away For Relaxation Day!

Swimming Pool Stars -- Celebs Floating Away
Launch Gallery
"I'm ON A Float!" Launch Gallery
Instagram

Grab your noodle, and float into your feels, because it's Relaxation Day! Yes the stars know how to party hardy but they take R&R to a whole 'nother level ... and today's not about skincare or hittin' the gym ... Today's task at hand requires nothing but floating in the pool!

0812-swimming-pool-stars-floaties-sub2_720-1

The king of relaxation and creator of "Lean Back," Fat Joe knows a thing or two when it comes to unwinding -- seen sippin' a pool bevvy and showing zero worries above the water: "do the rockaway, lean back!"

0812-swimming-pool-stars-floaties-sub1_720

Suns out, buns floats out for rapper Coi Leray and Internet personality Mia Sayoko -- both ladies happily and lazily floating along and diving into peek-a-booty vibes in their stringy suits!

And not to worry if you're not poolside; Kick back and coast into our gallery of Floatin' Celebs!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later