Credence Clearwater Revival Drummer's Son Person of Interest in Homicide Case

The offspring of Credence Clearwater Revival's drummer isn't feeling like a "Fortunate Son" ... police are calling him a person of interest in a homicide and a woman's disappearance ... TMZ has confirmed.

Brent Clifford -- son of the band's longtime drummer, Doug Clifford -- was arrested at around 4 PM Wednesday in Portola, CA, according to a statement released by the Reno Police Department.

Authorities say they took Brent into custody on an active warrant in connection with the shooting death of William Andrews -- a man cops found dead this past Sunday.

Police say Brent took Andrews' 2003 Chevy Blazer, and he was still using it when they arrested him yesterday.

Meanwhile, cops are also looking at Clifford as a person of interest in a different case -- the disappearance of his girlfriend Patricia Portella-Wright, who went missing earlier this month.

Cops say a body was found Thursday that they believe to be Portella-Wright, but they haven't confirmed it's her yet.

Brent is one of Doug Clifford's 3 children ... born in late 1968, just before CCR blew up in the mainstream. While cops haven't confirmed Brent is Doug's son, we've seen public records indicating he is.