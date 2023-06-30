John Fogerty Lists Westlake Village Home For $20 Million

You Can Buy His Home Down on the Corner for $20 Mil!!!

Legendary musician John Fogerty has put his stunning Westlake Village home on the market -- but any fortunate son would have to cough up $20 million.

John's 18,600-square-foot home sits on 22 acres in the Hidden Valley gated community and has breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and nearby Pacific Ocean.

He's put a $19,995,000 price tag on it, and it comes with some cool features -- not 1, but 2 recording studios, a home theater, and a wine wall.

There's also some great landscaping, a courtyard, and the obligatory pool.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival founder and lead singer bought the place a decade ago, spending just shy of $9M. We're told his wife Julie completely rebuilt, redesigned and reimagined it to become the stellar property it is today.