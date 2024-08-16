'AGT' Star Perry Kurtz Dead at 73, Killed in Hit-&-Run

Perry Kurtz -- a comedian who appeared on "America's Got Talent" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and had ties to several comedy legends -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Perry was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Tarzana, an L.A. neighborhood, after a collision around 11:20 PM Thursday ... when a gray Honda Civic struck and killed him. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops have arrested a suspect on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

PK started his career back in the early 1970s ... performing in gigs all over the country, and headlining some of the biggest comedy clubs in L.A. and New York City.

In the 1980s, he served as a consistent headliner at Dangerfield's -- named after comedy star Rodney Dangerfield. He also played the Comedy Store, the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club, the Hollywood Pantages Theater and other spots. He had a close relationship with -- and opened for -- Robin Williams before RW passed in 2014.

Many fans will recognize Kurtz from season 8 of "America's Got Talent" ... where he rapped about the judges -- and promptly received 3 "Nos."

Perry was 73.