NJ Bus Driver Beats Down Passenger After Spitting Incident

NJ Bus Driver Spit Happens, But Not on My Route!!! ... Passenger Beatdown Caught on Video

Instagram / @zadurk

A New Jersey transit bus journey took a wild turn after the driver put a savage beatdown on a passenger ... and now several videos from the scene are going viral.

In one video making the rounds online ... the bus driver is seen putting a man in a chokehold, threatening his life, and loudly reprimanding him for allegedly spitting at him earlier in the ride.

The incident was terrifying for bystanders on the bus ... who can be heard calling out for the driver to ease up on his assault in one video.

In another clip from the scene, the driver encourages commuters to back up ... before whaling on his foe. The rider barely had the chance to fight back ... watch the vid -- he's desperately covering up, holding his hands around his head to protect himself.

Instagram / @zadurk

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé tells TMZ ... police made their way to Broad and Lafayette streets after a call came in Friday about a physical altercation.

New Jersey Transit bus getty 1
Getty

We're told the bus driver and the adult male passenger were both arrested for the violent outburst ... which was reportedly sparked when the passenger allegedly hawked a gob on the driver amid a verbal spat.

Both the bus driver and the passenger currently face individual charges of aggravated assault ... the incident remains under investigation.

We're sure more developments are to come ... so, be sure to stay tuned.

