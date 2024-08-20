Woman Tossed Into Oncoming Traffic, Brutal Assault On Camera

Play video content Instagram/@peopleofmetrola

A woman was viciously thrown into oncoming traffic multiple times ... and the shocking footage has hit the internet, showing just how brutal her ordeal really was.

The video is seriously disturbing, so watch at your own risk -- it shows a man beating, punching and stomping on a woman as she just barely dodges speeding cars in the carpool lane several times on the busy 210 Freeway in Pasadena around 5:30 AM on August 7.

You can see the woman’s fighting for her life against the attacker -- identified by authorities as 33-year-old Juan Pablo Flores -- but he keeps knocking her down to keep up the cold-blooded assault.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators have since said in a statement they believe the attack just outside the Allen Metro station on the Metro A Line was random, the result of a chance encounter.

Flores was arrested shortly after the attack, and has been slapped with felony charges of attempted murder and mayhem by the L.A. County DA. He’s being held on $2 million bail ... and if convicted, he could be looking at life in prison.