TMZ TV Hot Takes: J Lo Files For Divorce, Chappell Roan, Steve Kerr

TMZ TV HOT TAKES J LO FILES FOR DIVORCE ... Chappell Roan, Steve Kerr

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is full of twists, Chappell Roan is ripping her fans, and Steve Kerr is trolling Donald Trump ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

THE END OF BENNIFER
First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock have the latest on Ben and Jen's divorce ... which shockingly does NOT include a prenup.

STOP IT, YA WEIRDOS
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Chappell is blasting her fans for crossing her boundaries.

"NIGHT, NIGHT"
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain how Kerr used Steph Curry to troll Trump at the DNC.

