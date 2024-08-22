NY Islanders' Anthony Duclair Cuts Locs Due To GM Lou Lamoriello's Rules

New York Islanders player Anthony Duclair has a new look -- he had to cut off his beautiful locs due to general manager Lou Lamoriello's strict cut-and-shave rules ... and now fans are pissed.

The ice hockey forward shocked NYI fans on Wednesday ... when he revealed a pile of cut braids on his Instagram story -- including a sad face emoji to display how he felt about it.

Of course, it can take up to over a year for locs to mature ... so this must be a devastating move for AD.

But, it's long been Lamoriello's rules ... and he's known for his strict "clean" policy since he started his NHL front office career in 1987 -- no facial hair (except playoffs) or jewelry, jackets and ties on gameday ... and, of course, no flow past the collar.

Fans expressed their sympathy after AD had to cut his hair due to the Lou Rules ... with one saying, "Grateful that Anthony Duclair shared this. The visceral reactions are sparking important conversations and highlighting just how outdated and vile these hair rules are."

"I really hate this for The Duke."

Duclair did choose to sign with the Islanders in July ... inking a four-year deal worth $14 million. However, it's unclear if AD was aware of these rules.