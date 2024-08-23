USWNT Star Lynn Williams Breaks Olympic Gold Medal
USWNT Star Lynn Williams Breaks Olympic Gold Medal ... Here's How It Happened!
Another Olympic medal disaster ... USWNT star Lynn Williams broke her gold medal while celebrating Team USA's win, and she's not happy!!!
Williams -- the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) all-time leading scorer -- held story time with her thousands of followers on TikTok, just weeks after USWNT won their fifth gold medal in Paris.
The 31-year-old broke down what happened.
"I had it on my shoulder like a little purse," Williams said, "and I was just jumping, dancing, jumping and I jumped down, and it just fell off," explaining how the medal and ribbon separated.
"So everybody was dancing, and I was roaming around trying to get my medal off the ground. It has a dent now, so it's definitely one of a kind."
The medal now has a dent ... in addition to the missing ribbon.
"It's definitely one of a kind," Williams said. "Probably swinging around didn't help but I just think that they should have made these better. They should have made them more sturdy and honestly, I can't be faulted for that."
Williams added, "How did I get the world's most expensive coaster?!"
The soccer forward said she's in contact with the IOC ... and she's hoping to get it fixed, or replaced.
Williams isn't the first Olympic star to have an issue with their medal. USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston's bronze medal became tarnished after a few days of partying.
In Nyjah's case, medal manufacturer La Monnaie de Paris told us they're giving him a new medal.
Here's hoping Williams gets the same treatment!