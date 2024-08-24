Bob Dylan's Handwritten Lyrics to 'Blowin' in the Wind' Up for Sale

Bob Dylan fans searching for the ultimate memorabilia just might find the answer blowing in the wind ... or on a collector's site that's hawking some of his handwritten lyrics.

BD scribbled out the words to his iconic 1962 tune, "Blowin' in the Wind" -- previously ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest songs of all time -- in a hotel room back in 2011 for a collector. He even signed the paper for authentication purposes.

Now, the lyrics penned by the man himself are selling for $85,000 on the collector's site, Momentsintime.com.

"Blowin' in the Wind" was included on Bob's album, "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" in 1963. The folk tune is arguably Dylan's signature song, and in 1994, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The folklore around this particular lyric sheet is that Bob put pen to paper without ever saying a word about it to the collector .... and then, simply bounced, leaving the generous gift behind.