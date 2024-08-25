'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Marries Actress Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick's officially hitched ... getting married to his partner Amy Jackson -- and, sharing all the pics on his Instagram!

The "Gossip Girl" star posted about his nuptials Sunday ... sharing a pic of him and his new wife standing at the altar, her in a beautiful white gown and him in a white tuxedo jacket with black pants.

He's got a hand on his stomach in the pic ... and leans in for a quick smooch too -- dropping "The journey has just begun" in the caption.

He shared another series of posts earlier in the weekend, telling fans the big day had finally arrived ... and, giving an inside glimpse to his chartered plane ride with Amy and her son.

The two locked lips on the ride over ... looking loved up and ready to say their vows. The other pics showed scenes from the exotic locale where they said "I do" full of happy friends and family.

This is both Westwick and Jackson's first marriage ... as you may know, Ed has dated multiple big-time stars in the past -- including his "Gossip Girl" costar Jessica Szohr while they filmed the show together.