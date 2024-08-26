NASCAR Driver Layne Riggs Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Victory

Play video content NASCAR / Fox Sports

Layne Riggs was so pumped over his first career NASCAR Truck Series win on Sunday ... he literally DISLOCATED HIS SHOULDER celebrating the dub!

The 22-year-old second-generation driver notched the victory at the Milwaukee Mile during the LiUNA! 175 -- the opening race of the Truck Series playoff.

After earning the big victory -- moving him to 12th in the standings -- Riggs pumped his fist into the air to celebrate his big moment. The only thing was, a few pumps later, he found himself on top of his truck with a dislocated shoulder ... and needed the help of his pit crew to pop it back in!

“Yeah, I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard," Riggs said after the event. "It hurts, but it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.”

It turns out that this is an ongoing issue for Riggs!

“I've done it before, but never in victory lane before,” he said. “I think it’s No. 9 dislocation of the shoulder. It’s fast jerk motions. And guess I got a little too excited."

Luckily for Riggs ... he'll have time to heal up the shoulder. The next truck series race isn't scheduled until September 19th in Bristol, TN.