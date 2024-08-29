Brooke Schofield Says She's Back on Tana Mongeau Podcast After Racist Tweet Backlash

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooke Schofield says she's teaming back up with Tana Mongeau for their podcast ... after taking a hiatus following outrage over resurfaced racist social media posts.

We got Brooke at the Montage in Beverly Hills on Thursday and she told our photog she was getting ready to film the 'Cancelled' podcast with Tana.

It's a pretty shocking return ... just a few weeks ago Tana ditched Brooke and went solo after her podcast partner's old racist posts reared their ugly head.

As we reported ... Tana said she couldn't imagine how Black fans or non-fans would feel about Brooke's old posts ... which were littered with homophobic slurs and support for George Zimmerman, the guy who infamously shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin way back in 2012.

Brooke apologized but it wasn't enough to keep her on the podcast ... but now, she's back ... and she says she's going to talk with Tana about the whole controversy.

Lots of folks weren't satisfied with Brooke's apology but watch ... she's telling her haters to back off.

Despite the backlash and the podcast pause, Brooke says she's been treated fairly for her old posts.