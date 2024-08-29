Aurora Councilwoman Says Americans Trapped by Venezuelan Gang in Apartments

The Aurora, Colorado councilwoman who leaked video of alleged gang members storming into an apartment in the Denver metro city ... says men with guns control buildings full of American residents, and the living conditions she describes are terrifying.

Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky spoke with TMZ Thursday about the viral video ... saying she released the clip 'cause she feels politicians aren't moving quickly enough to fix the dangerous issue, instead playing politics with people's lives.

Jurinsky describes the grim scenes at apartment complexes she's seen and visited ... trash, broken windows and other vandalism -- and lots of guns. She claims American families are trapped by thugs who've taken over.

She says alleged members of the gang have even attacked management staff to scare them off -- and they're "actively patrolling" the complexes.

She's describing what many people might associate with war-torn areas in film and TV ... but, Jurinsky's clear -- this is all happening in Denver's backyard.

Jurinsky notes the Aurora Police Department and the DEA confirm Tren de Aragua -- the Venezuelan gang they say these men represent -- is operating in their area ... though she claims this video's not exactly new, saying authorities have been aware of this for a while now.

The police force has set up a joint task force to deal with the terrifying gang, according to statements issued Thursday.

Jurinsky adds these alleged gang members -- many of them undocumented, she explains -- can operate as they do because politicians are afraid to stir the pot and lose reelection.

She said as she and several police officers helped move one family out of a complex Wednesday, she witnessed alleged gang members fighting over the space and even moving things into the vacated apartment.