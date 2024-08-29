Jack White Threatens To Sue Trump Campaign Over Use Of Promo Music

Jack White’s fired up and taking aim at Donald Trump’s campaign team ... joining a chorus of enraged musicians ready to sue over their tunes being hijacked by the former president.

The White Stripes singer warned Trump’s team a forthcoming lawsuit from his side would add to the "5 thousand others" ... alongside a now-deleted X clip of the Republican nominee walking along to the tune "Seven Nation Army," shared by Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin.

Jack made it clear on IG he wasn't having it, writing, “Oh....Don’t even think about using my music you fascists.” He even threw in a sarcastic "have a great day at work today Margo Martin."

He added, "As long as I'm here, a double f*** you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."

He was seemingly calling out Trump’s team for a recent dust-up at Arlington National Cemetery, where they reportedly broke the no-photo rules. NPR reported on the altercation and a filed police report, though details have been disputed by Trump's camp.