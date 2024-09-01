Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Smooshed inside this squiggly star is one smokin' hot birthday girl here to make all your wishes come true! Put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you can guess the mashed-up celeb!

This gal is a triple threat: she can swag it out when she sings, she can dance like there's no tomorrow -- which she demonstrated on "Dancing With The Stars" -- and she can swing the heck out of a tennis racket ... or at least she made viewers believe so in the movie "Challengers".