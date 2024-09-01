Viola Odette Harlow & Mila Molinari Go Demure Summer In Classic Swimsuits
Viola Harlow & Mila Molinari Very Mindful, Very Demure In Classic Swimsuits!
This week's Summer Hot Shots feature keeps it classy from a private Southern California pool ... where Viola Odette Harlow (formerly known as Glüme) and her pal Mila Molinari cooled off after a long day of tap dancing for the musical film “Satyrica.”
When the fast-footed pair aren't tapping into glam photoshoots by a pool ... Viola continues to flex her creative chops and make her iconic music, while Mila tries her hand at tarot cards and even saddles up for horseback riding!
Very mindful, very modest, very demure!
This wraps up all of our Summer Hot Shots features ... a huge thank you to Alie Davis, Sydney Calhoun, Cristina Pilo, Eliad Cohen, Denetra Blackhear, and Kaitlyn Kashews for turning up the heat on the 2024 season!