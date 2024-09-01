Viola Odette Harlow & Mila Molinari Go Demure Summer In Classic Swimsuits

This week's Summer Hot Shots feature keeps it classy from a private Southern California pool ... where Viola Odette Harlow (formerly known as Glüme) and her pal Mila Molinari cooled off after a long day of tap dancing for the musical film “Satyrica.”

When the fast-footed pair aren't tapping into glam photoshoots by a pool ... Viola continues to flex her creative chops and make her iconic music, while Mila tries her hand at tarot cards and even saddles up for horseback riding!