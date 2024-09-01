Ed Sheeran Roasts Fan Who Misheard Lyrics in 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran's giving his fans with poor hearing some grief ... telling one of them she's probably on a watchlist 'cause she misheard an iconic line in a song.

Here's the deal ... in the song "Thinking Out Loud" Sheeran croons he will love an unnamed person "until we're 70" -- a line meant to convey a long-lasting love.

However, fans have been giving the pop star guff ... 'cause what happens to the love when a person in the couple turns 71, they ask. This has sparked a viral trend of people jokingly flipping off the camera -- POV of what happens when ya age out by Ed's standards.

Never one to shy away from poking fun at himself, Ed made his own video ... aggressively flipping off the camera before storming out with his guitar slung over his back.

While many fans laughed, a few had a totally shocking moment ... 'cause they realized Sheeran belted out the word 70, not 17 like so many of them thought.

One woman expressed her confusion in the comments ... and, ES jokingly wrote back, "Youre on a watch list somehwere."

Of course, Ed's in the middle of his Mathematics tour ... with shows this upcoming weekend in Cyprus.