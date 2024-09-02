'RHOC' Tamra Judge Documents Brow Lift, Face Peel Post-Op

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tamra Judge is showing fans how to keep things highbrow ... documenting her most recent cosmetic surgery -- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star looked worse for wear after the procedure ... but assured her fans it's all in the name of beauty and will soon look amazing.

The 56-year-old reality star -- who underwent a brow lift, CO2 laser and blue chemical peel -- shared post-operative updates via Instagram on the outcome of the process.

Tamra's third day of recovery ... which she was told would be the worst ... came with face swelling, skin peeling and pain.

090224_tamra_judge-kal
TURNING A CORNER
Instagram/ @tamrajudge

Judge said her skin felt like it was "going to burst," adding ... "I don't know how it can get any worse. You can see it's getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes."

tamara judge recent
Getty

'Day three and the swelling's making a statement. Progress isn't always pretty, but it’s happening,' she captioned the clip.

Tamra told followers, "Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper—like painting the house but forgetting the trim."

In fact, after that procedure, she told Andy Cohen on a 2017 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" to not "call it a facelift, call it a comeback."

Hang in there Tamra ... things will soon be lookin' up!

