Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kristin Cavallari Praises Boyfriend Mark Estes as 'Best Sex' She's Ever Had

Kristin Cavallari 24-Year-Old BF Is 'Best Sex' I've Ever Had!!!

0903-Kristin-Cavalari-Mark-estes-audio-art-desktop-1
Peaking Together
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavalarri

Kristin Cavallari is loving the cougar life ... unabashedly offering up a NSFW confession about her 24-year-old beau, Mark Estes.

The reality TV star shared some steamy details about her bedroom antics with the content creator -- a member of the popular Montana Boyz group -- during a recent episode of KC's "Let's Be Honest" podcast.

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Together
Launch Gallery
Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Together Launch Gallery

As Kristin put it ... Mark is the "best sex" she's ever had -- though, she's not giving Mark all the credit.

According to Kristin, a lot of women find sex gets better with age ... noting insecurity in youth plays a factor in underwhelming activities in bed.

Mark Estes Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Mark Estes Hot Shots Launch Gallery

She continued ... "I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And, I’m so wildly attracted to you. And, I just think we have really hot sex."

Kristin Cavallari's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kristin Cavallari hot shots Launch Gallery

Listen to the clip ... Mark expressed a similar sentiment about their sex life ... noting Kristin was also his best bedroom partner to date.

This certainly left KC feeling good about herself ... as she confesses this is the first time Mark ever shared this with her.

Kristin Cavallari's Exes
Launch Gallery
Kristin Cavallari's Exes Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Kristin was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares sons Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor. Prior to dating Mark, the "Laguna Beach" alum was also linked to comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice.

Looks like those guys pale in comparison to Mark!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later