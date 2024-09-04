Zedd Dismisses Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Harasser

Zedd’s agreed to drop the restraining order he filed in July against a woman he claims was impersonating and harassing him.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the DJ and the woman, Rezwan Senobarian, reached an agreement and asked for the case to be dismissed on Wednesday.

No further information was given ... but it's an interesting turn of events as it's a big shift from Zedd’s earlier claims against Rezwan.

In his initial paperwork filed in July, he said Senobarian had been impersonating him over phone and email, and had even showed up at his Encino pad acting erratically and demanding to chat.

