Famous Kids And Parents Head Back To School For The 2024-2025 School Year!

The school bell is ringing and the stars are snapping photos of their youngin's heading off for the first day of school! And don't count out the college kids who are pumped to be yolo-ing and venturing out on their own!

Big stars like Guy Fieri, Jessica Simpson and Nick Carter proudly posed with their kiddos documenting their first day! And Mike The Situation gathered his lil' situations and shared an adorable fam pic!

It was photo-op time for Khloe Kardashian who threw some cash kash at a spiffy and colorful backdrop in honor of True Thompson's first day of first grade ... pics or it didn't happen!

And from Jersey to Florida, Milania Giudice kicked off her freshman year at the University of Tampa -- posting a selfie of her (small) but chic college dorm room!