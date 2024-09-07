Sean Penn Makes Out with Actress on Madrid Street

Sean Penn's not afraid of a little public PDA ... locking lips with his lady love on the sidewalk while looking head over heels in Spain.

The actor painted Madrid rojo this week ... enjoying a fun night filled with dinner, handholding and more than a few passionate kisses -- keeping the party going until the earlier morning hours, we're told.

We're also told he was hanging out with Valeria Nicov -- a Moldovan actress with credits in a few minor projects ... who couldn't help but snuggle up next to the star on the street.

Of course, Penn's back on the dating scene a couple years after his marriage to Australian actress Leila George fizzled out back in 2022.

He's since been a free agent in the dating pool ... hanging out with Olga Korotyayeva, Nathalie Kelley, and a ton of other ladies in recent years.

Back in June, SP told the New York Times he's "thrilled every day" to be single ... saying he wants to maintain freedom in his relationships -- and, he can't imagine romance ever wrecking his heart again.