Sean Penn Shows Major PDA with Actress Nathalie Kelley in Miami

Sean Penn Major PDA with Nathalie Kelley ... Seems To Be Over Olga

12/10/2023 5:40 PM PT
Sean Penn holds hands with actress Nathalie Kelley
Sean Penn sure looks like a man about town lately -- he was making out with one actress earlier this summer, and now ... he's on to the next, and that'd be Nathalie Kelley.

The actor was in Miami this weekend for Art Basel, and on Saturday ... he and the 'Dynasty' star hit up South Beach together hand-in-hand and in lockstep, where they certainly looked like a full-blown couple.

They were both smiling ear to ear and at one point ... NK even rubbed Sean's muscle-y arms. They'd been seen grabbing lunch before this, but it was unclear if it was romantic.

Now, there's no doubt ... they're definitely an item, and Sean appears to have moved on.

Of course, we're referring to Ukrainian actress Olga Korotyayeva -- with whom he'd been in a relationship with earlier this year. They went to Saint Tropez together, and there too they were showing major PDA ... smooching in the street, and him putting his arm around her.

No word on what happened between then and now, but Sean's got his eye on Nathalie here. Remember, these latest dating moments for Sean come on the heels of his 3rd divorce.

He'd married Australian actress Leila George back in 2020 during the pandemic -- this after dating for about 4 years -- but called it quits very soon after that ... with Leila running to court  about a year later to signal she wanted an end to their marriage.

That was divorce #3 for him ... now he's just riding the bachelor wave in H'wood, it seems.

