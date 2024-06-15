Hunter Biden Appears at Screening of Sean Penn Movie Amid Gun Conviction

Play video content TMZ.com

Hunter Biden has certainly been making the rounds in L.A. following his federal gun conviction ... first, he enjoyed a yummy Italian meal in West Hollywood – and now he attended the screening of a new Sean Penn movie.

That's right ... President Biden's son doesn't seem to have a care in the world – or at least that's the image he's publicly portraying -- despite facing up to 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him this week on three felony gun charges.

He's a first-time offender so he won't get anywhere near the max and there's a chance he'll get straight probation.

So, maybe that's why Hunter was cool as a cucumber walking into the CAA Century City building with his wife, Melissa, to watch "Daddio," starring his pal Sean and Dakota Johnson.

Hunter and Melissa first enjoyed a reception in the lobby, where, our sources say, they seemed to be in a good mood and showed affection while being friendly to others. At one point, they were quietly chatting with Sean, who palled around with Hunter and had lunch with him earlier in the day.

You may recall, we posted photos of Sean and Hunter hanging out together in Malibu back in May. No doubt the two are pretty close.

After the reception, Hunter and Melissa went inside the theater and sat down in their seats with the rest of the crowd.

Check out this video before the movie started ... Hunter is chatting with Melissa, who then turns and smiles at someone next to her. They all seem pretty chill.