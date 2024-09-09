Nancy Pelosi Heckled At Book Signing By Comedian Over Stock Trading

Nancy Pelosi got hit with a comedy curveball at her book signing when a conservative comedian dressed up as a Democrat threw some cheeky jabs about stock trading drama.

A clip on X shows Alex Strenger in a face mask and a Bernie Sanders baseball cap as he crashes Pelosi’s book signing in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend ... proceeding to butter her up by saying Donald Trump needs to be in prison -- all before diving into her Wall Street wealth.

Assaulted by @SpeakerPelosi’s Security Detail when all I wanted was stock advice 😢 pic.twitter.com/QwEbtxfRQk — Alex Strenger (@TheAlexStrenger) September 7, 2024 @TheAlexStrenger

He tells Pelosi he’s totally grateful for her fierce democracy defense ... jokingly adding he was scared stiff of Trump winning and that their only hope was locking him up.

Strenger’s OTT enthusiasm prompts security to step in so others can have their moment with Pelosi. But, as he’s being shown the door, he desperately switches gears with, "What stocks should I buy?" -- clearly a topic he thought he’d have more time to dive into!

He continues yelling at Pelosi as he's pushed away, as she sits there grinning and looking confused ... saying, "Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader ever! I just want to know what stocks I should buy. What I just want to know, like, what’s your biggest concern?"

The jabs were a nod to the fact her hubby, Paul Pelosi, runs a real estate and venture capital firm, and his stock trades have raised eyebrows over the years -- especially since she’s a top legislator with insider info that could shake up the market.

Nancy initially shot down proposals to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks ... insisting her hubby makes trades on his own and she’s got zero involvement.